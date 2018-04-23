Preciousness: Toya Wright, Reign Rushing & Friends’ Miami Baby-cation Is Melting The Internet!
Toya Wright And Lena Danielle Take their Babies On A Precious Weekend Getaway
Toya Wright took Reign Rushing on her first girl’s trip with the cutest mommy-baby pack ever over the weekend! Friends Lena Danielle (wife of Next’s RL) and jewelry designer Luv Muse brought out their cuties in their cutest little summer gear to play in the sun with baby Reign.
Look at Reign and her bestie Rory Lane.
Their mamas were cute too!
Hit the flip to witness all of this preciousness! The Mommies and babes are summertime goals!
Happy Sunday! What’s better than Breakfast in bed? I love to teach Rory new things and watch her in awe but what is most amazing is the value of what she is teaching me. I’m learning to take it all in, to have more patience, to try and not sweat the small stuff, and to realize what is really valuable in life. I love you Rory Lane • Side note: As staged as this pic looks the woman who delivered our food said we look like a picture and asked if we wanted one…how perfect?!