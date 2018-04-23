Preciousness: Toya Wright, Reign Rushing & Friends’ Miami Baby-cation Is Melting The Internet!

Toya Wright And Lena Danielle Take their Babies On A Precious Weekend Getaway

Toya Wright took Reign Rushing on her first girl’s trip with the cutest mommy-baby pack ever over the weekend! Friends Lena Danielle (wife of Next’s RL) and jewelry designer Luv Muse brought out their cuties in their cutest little summer gear to play in the sun with baby Reign.

Look at Reign and her bestie Rory Lane.

Their mamas were cute too!

#TheMommyClub #GOALS A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on Apr 22, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

