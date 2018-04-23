Preciousness: Toya Wright, Reign Rushing & Friends’ Miami Baby-cation Is Melting The Internet!

- By Bossip Staff
Toya Wright And Lena Danielle Take their Babies On A Precious Weekend Getaway

Toya Wright took Reign Rushing on her first girl’s trip with the cutest mommy-baby pack ever over the weekend! Friends Lena Danielle (wife of Next’s RL) and jewelry designer Luv Muse brought out their cuties in their cutest little summer gear to play in the sun with baby Reign.

Look at Reign and her bestie Rory Lane.

A little R&R waiting on the mommies to take us to dinneR last night💞

A post shared by Rory Lane (@ourrorystory) on

Their mamas were cute too!

#TheMommyClub #GOALS

A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on

Hit the flip to witness all of this preciousness! The Mommies and babes are summertime goals!

 

Yummy Mummy/ Yummy Baby takes Miami.🌴

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

💕

A post shared by Reign Rushing 💕🌈 (@reign_beaux) on

Mother Nature • Happy Earth Day 🍃

A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on

    Drippin’ in Dolce #mommyandme #sundayfunday❤️

    A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

    Finally I get to have both of my babies together. cc: @bluescruzie @reign_beaux

    A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

     

    Comments

