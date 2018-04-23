Avengers: Infinity War’s Anthony Mackie And Winston Duke Talk Stinky Costumes And Compare Thigh Meats [Video]

Image via Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Anthony Mackie And Winston Duke Compare Thigh Size

We are just a few short, sweet days away from the release of the universe-stopping event known as Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The press tour has been full-steam ahead for a couple weeks now and we ran across this particularly awkward interview in which The Falcon and M’Baku compare thighs.

Bet you didn’t see that coming.

Alllllrighty then. Infinity War coming SOON!