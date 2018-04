(North Broward Bureau)

Do you all think judge Merrilee Ehrlich felt guilty for this rant telling asthmatic Sandra Faye Twiggs, 59, who died 3 days after this video “I’m not here to talk about your breathing treatments?”

Sandra had no priors and tried to tell the judge she needed her medication for her asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. SMH R.I.P