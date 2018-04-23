Double-Tappin’ Dirty Dog Tristan Thompson Chose Instagram As His Primary Weapon Of Hoeness

Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Tristan Thompson Used Instagram To Cheat On Pregnant Khloe

Tristan Thompson’s name is still mud. Despite the social media era’s “72 hour rule” (people will only engage in being messy for 3 days after a scandal breaks), the fire that he ignited is still burning red-hot.

According to UsWeekly, Thompson was an iPimp, one willing to slide in to the DMs of any exotical-lookin’, thirst trappin’, big booty Judy on the ‘gram.

“Tristan slides into girls’ DMs,” a source tells Us. “He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts.”

No shock there. The social media platform is teeming with both men and women who have questionable moral standards who wouldn’t love to get their horny lil’ hands on a fly-out thot or millionaire baller, respectively.

Thompson “didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend,” a source told Us. “The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

Crazy to think that someone in as bright a spotlight as Tristan is would still have the cajones to just send women DMs like that. Guess he was just obeying his thirst.