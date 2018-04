How badly will I be judged if I spend lots of money on Lando merch. pic.twitter.com/nW8JHSqxi2 — Chris (@chriswashere321) April 9, 2018

“Lando” Glover Merch Is Breaking The Internet

It’s safe to say “Lando” Glover–the REAL star of Solo: A Star Wars Story–is the coolest Black man in space history (other than OG Lando) with quite possibly the flyest collection of merch EVER that has the whole entire internet in a geeked out TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious Twitter over on the flip.