Sorry Ms. Jackson: Exclusive Details On Shantel Jackson Being Forced To Testify In Nelly’s Rape Case

Shantel Jackson Said There Was No Way Nelly Could Have Assaulted Women Because She Was With Him

Nelly has suffered a devastating blow in his civil rape case – and it all has to do with the woman he says he loves most.

A judge has ruled that Nelly’s longtime partner Shantel Jackson will have to testify on video as part of the case after Nelly’s accuser Monique Greene pointed out that Jackson publicly stated that she was with him when his accusers said some of the alleged assaults occurred.

The move means that Greene’s lawyers will get to grill the model and actress on camera over exactly what she knows – or doesn’t – about her boyfriend’s alleged predatory behavior. However, the news doesn’t seem to have rattled Jackson, who, according to her social media, does not seem to be taking it seriously.

Nelly had argued that Jackson’s testimony was irrelevant and that she didn’t know anything of importance in relation to the case.

Greene sued Nelly last year after she said the “Country Grammar” rapper lured her onto his tour bus after a a concert in Seattle and raped her. Nelly has denied Greene’s allegations and said the sex was consensual.

Judge Cheryl Carey also denied Nelly’s request to shield his financial information – like Nelly’s tax returns from the last five years, information on his income from concerts, music and photography – from the media and the public.