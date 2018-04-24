Call Kroy: NeNe Drags Kim’s Rancidly Racist #RHOAReunion Comments—& Kim’s Same-Sex Ex Responds
Kim Zolciak Blasted Over RHOA Racism Comments, DJ Tracy Jumps In
Kim Zolciak can’t shake criticism for those damning comments she made at the end of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion.
As previously reported after Kim got pummeled into a perilous puddle of Party City wig by the ladies of RHOA, she ranted to Andy, her hubby Kroy and Sheree Whitfield backstage about “racism not really existing” before social media.
“Andy, like how much can a person take? […] Put yourself in my shoes, five African-American women hammered me. This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls***. Nobody really bought into it because social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t all that real.”
Following Kim’s ridiculousness, NeNe Leakes praised Andy for calling out Kim’s negative behavior.
Not only that, one of Kim’s exes came out the woodworks to call her out.
Back in 2010 Kim briefly dated a woman named DJ Tracy Young and after Kandi claimed that DJ Tracy “laid up in bed” with Kim during a Bahamas vacation while Kim’s young daughters waited outside…
Tracy chimed in.
According to Tracy she’s a “receiver” (not the other way around)…
and her “homophobic” ex Kim Z blocked her.
Now THAT’s some RHOA resurrected shade.
DJ Tracy isn’t the only one dragging Kim, a certain Love & Hip Hop star is baffled by her “racism doesn’t exist” statement;
Hit the flip to see who.
Yandy Smith hopped into the @TheRealHousewivesOfAtlanta comments section to shut Kim and her white privilege down.
“You’re privileged and you’re white! That’s sooooo disrespectful. You subconsciously just told us how you really feel.”
Well said Yandy.
NeNe had more to say about Kim.
She also sent some shade Sweetie 2.0 a.k.a Sheree’s way.
Sweetie is Kim’s old assistant.
A fan claimed that Kim can’t be racist because she was at Keyshia Ka’Oir’s wedding.
Yeah, okay.