Call Kroy: NeNe Drags Kim’s Rancidly Racist #RHOAReunion Comments—& Kim’s Same-Sex Ex Responds

BYE WIIIIIIIIIG!!!!

Kim Zolciak Blasted Over RHOA Racism Comments, DJ Tracy Jumps In

Kim Zolciak can’t shake criticism for those damning comments she made at the end of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion.

As previously reported after Kim got pummeled into a perilous puddle of Party City wig by the ladies of RHOA, she ranted to Andy, her hubby Kroy and Sheree Whitfield backstage about “racism not really existing” before social media.

“Andy, like how much can a person take? […] Put yourself in my shoes, five African-American women hammered me. This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls***. Nobody really bought into it because social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t all that real.”

Following Kim’s ridiculousness, NeNe Leakes praised Andy for calling out Kim’s negative behavior.

LISTEN TO ME! Andy told the damn truth! Kim didn’t shoot ANYTHING POSITIVE this season! Her and SWEETIE were NEGATIVE as shit allllllllll season! They were like on a totally different show. PS: her partner told her, she ain’t here to fight nobody battles 😂😩😂🤣😂😂✌🏾 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 23, 2018

Not only that, one of Kim’s exes came out the woodworks to call her out.

Back in 2010 Kim briefly dated a woman named DJ Tracy Young and after Kandi claimed that DJ Tracy “laid up in bed” with Kim during a Bahamas vacation while Kim’s young daughters waited outside…

Tracy chimed in.

According to Tracy she’s a “receiver” (not the other way around)…

and her “homophobic” ex Kim Z blocked her.

Now THAT’s some RHOA resurrected shade.

DJ Tracy isn’t the only one dragging Kim, a certain Love & Hip Hop star is baffled by her “racism doesn’t exist” statement;

