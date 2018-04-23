Cuffed: Nashville Police Have Located And Arrested Waffle House Murderer Travis Reinking

Image via Jason Davis/Getty Images

Nashville Police Arrest Waffle House Shooter

After an extensive manhunt, Nashville police have announced that they have taken Travis Reinking into custody.

Reinking is responsible of the death’s of 4 people who were eating at an Antioch, Tennessee Waffle House early Sunday morning.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Nashville public schools had cancelled all activities and asked that students remain at home until Reinking was captured according to CNN.

We’ll have more details as they are available.