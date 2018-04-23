Chivalry Dead AF: Tiffany Haddish Goes All The Way AWF On Classless Paparazzi For THIS

Image via Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off On Paparazzi At LAX

Tiffany Haddish is often seen as playful, jokey, silly, and an absolute f***ing riot. However, yesterday on Instagram she was NOT here for it. None of it. Not even a smidgeon of it.

She felt disrespected and she was ready (no pun intended) to let the whole world know about it…

Fellas, if you see Tiffany Haddish and her girls struggling with their luggage, don’t be a douche. Help the sistas out. Act like you’ve been raised.