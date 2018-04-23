Congratulations: The Rock & His Longtime Love Lauren Hashian Welcome A Baby Girl

The Rock & Lauren Hashian Welcome A Baby Girl

Another day, another precious princess for the creator of the People’s Elbow.

The Rock and his longtime love have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The Rock shared a sweet message on Instagram today dedicated to his third daughter Tiana Gia and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian who he helped deliver the baby.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” wrote The Rock. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. […] after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”

Lauren and the Rock have a 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine Lia, and he’s the dad to 16-year-old Simone Alexandra from a previous marriage.

Congrats to the happy couple!