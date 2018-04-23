New Video: Machine Gun Kelly Releases Visual For “27”

On the eve of his 28th birthday, Machine Gun Kelly releases the music video for his song “27.” The track, which was featured on his album bloom, is an ode to fully living until the infamously-damned aged of 27. The EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope recording artist delivers the Ryan Hardy directed visual begins with a montage of MGK as he’s travelled through his career. The video takes on an analog-film editing aesthetic and continues with tour and studio footage interspersed throughout. MGK just wrapped filming Tommie Lee’s upcoming Motely Crue biopic, The Dirt, and is set to star in Sandra Bullock’s new film, Bird Box. The bloom rapper will join Fall Out Boy on The M A N I A Tour which kicks off August 29 in Uniondale, NY. Check out video below and drop a comment telling us what you think!