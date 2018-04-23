Wakanda Business: Marvel Definitely Wants Ryan Coogler To Direct The Black Panther Sequel

Image via Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Wants Ryan Coogler For Black Panther 2

Yadadamean?!?

The folks at Marvel Studios know where their bread is buttered, and who’s doin’ the buttering. Black Panther is the superhero silo’s biggest domestic moneymaker of all time ($681 million) and only $70 million from being number two overall after the OG Avengers.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

According to Collider, the studio’s president, Kevin Feige, stopped just short of making a 100% guarantee that Ryan Coogler will be the HNIC (he didn’t use that term, but still) on Black Panther part two. When will that be? Well…

“We definitely want Ryan to come back and that’s actively being worked out right now. When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be. But, again, [we’re] not going to announce any post-Avengers 4 movies until hopefully after Avengers 4, which is another reason we’re not going to Comic-Con.”

Feige also had this to say about Black Panther’s enormous success and how it affected the future of the MCU:

“The success of Panther is so amazing and makes us happy for so many reasons, and it certainly exceeded our lofty expectations. But our expectations were always lofty, so we had built a plan, not the least of which was centering so much of Infinity War in those locations and with some of those characters, that [its success] just says, ‘Let’s stick to this plan.’ It would have bee much more disruptive if it had not worked. Then we would have had to change a lot of what we were thinking about, but it really just solidifies and excites us to continue to move forward in the directions we’re heading in.”

Wakanda forever!