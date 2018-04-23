Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black People: Ebro Details Convo With Sunken Yeezy, “I Love Donald Trump” [Video]

Image via Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Ebro Recounts Phone Call With Kanye West

Oh, the irony of Kanye West‘s most infamous quote about then-President George Bush…

As most of you know already, Kanye West is a whole azz raccoon right now. The sunken MC spent the weekend rhapsodizing over conservative donkey sucker Candace Owens. Hot 97’s Ebro had a conversation with Kanye and revealed that things might just be worse than we thought.

Kanye West is gone and he’s probably never coming back.