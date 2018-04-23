Domestic Drama Done? Fabolous And Emily B Spotted Kicking It Together At Coachella

Fabolous And Estranged GF Emily B Spotted Back Together

It seems that Fabolous and longtime girlfriend Emily B are working toward moving past their domestic violence drama.

As we previously reported, Fabolous requested a delay in court proceedings regarding the charges Emily brought against him, alleging that he had threatened her and her father with violence and later punched her in the face 7 times, breaking her teeth beyond repair.

The judge agreed to push the proceedings back to mid-May…and it seems in the meantime that Fab has managed to mend fences on the home front to some extent.

Multiple fans reported catching a glimpse of the couple during Migos’ set during Weekend 2 of Coachella, with some even capturing video of the duo walking through the crowd hand in hand.

Domestic abuse situations are COMPLICATED, to say the least — and often times, women do not go running for the hills from men they claim have committed violent acts against them.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in court with these two seemingly back on one accord…

