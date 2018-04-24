George Bush, Sr. Hospitalized And Placed In Intensive Care Just One Day After Late Wife Barbara’s Funeral Service

George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Following Wife’s Funeral

Just days after Barbara Bush passed, her husband of 73 years George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the hospital with serious health issues.

According to CNN, the 93-year-old former President was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning after reportedly contracting an infection that has spread into his bloodstream. His condition had apparently led to sepsis at the point when he was admitted, leading him to being in critical condition.

Fortunately, it seems that the ex-prez is pulling through, after several close calls. According to Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath, “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

SMH. Elderly husbands often face failing health after their wives’ passing. We’re sure it’s difficult for the family so soon after burying Barbara.

Getty