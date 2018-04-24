Slimy In Love: Derek Fisher Put A Ring On Matt Barnes’ Ex-Wife Gloria Govan & Twitter Twittered

D-Fish & Gloria Govan’s Engagement Sparks Twitter Chatter

After a deliciously messy sequence of events, Derek Fisher proposed to his stolen boo Gloria Govan (who, as you know, is Matt Barnes’ ex/baby mama) in a tragically anticlimactic ending to the infamous Matt Barnes-Derek Fisher saga that will certainly live forever in our petty little hearts.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over D-Fishy’s engagement on the flip.