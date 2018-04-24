Baller Business: Steph Curry Signs A TV & Film Development Deal With Sony

Steph Curry Is Getting Into The Film And TV Business

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry recently signed a multi-year development deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The deal is said to cover both film and television, along with “opportunities in partnerships, electronics, gaming and virtual reality.” The name of Curry’s production company is Unanimous Media, which is a reference to the time he became the first player in NBA history to be unanimously selected as the league’s MVP in 2016.

The company is expected to focus on “faith and family-friendly content” and of course, “sports-themed projects” as well.

Steph Curry talked about the new deal in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying, “I’ve been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively. Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion.”

It looks like Curry is following in the footsteps of fellow NBA star LeBrone James, who started SpringHill Entertainment with his childhood friends. Hopefully we’ll find out soon what kind of content Curry is going to cook up.