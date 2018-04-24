Colin Kaepernick Will Honor His Mom For VH1’s Mother’s Day Special Next Month

Colin Kaepernick Has Something Special Planned For Mother’s Day

VH1 is all set to air its annual Mother’s Day special, Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms on May 7.

The show always racks up Hollywood A-listers saluting their respective mothers–past episodes of the special have included the likes of Alicia Keys, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Chris Paul, and Maxwell.

As for this year’s upcoming special, the full lineup has not yet been announced, though it’s sure to be a star-studded event as always. However, what we do know is that the show will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick! VH1 made the announcement on Monday in a press release that the ball player is first in line to honor his mom Teresa.

As for the other talent in line for the program, Anthony Anderson will host the event for the third time and La La Anthony is set to co-host.

Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms will air on May 7 at 9 p.m. ET.