Shoutout To All The Beard: Rick Ross Is Starting His Own Beard-Centric Beauty Line

Rick Ross Is Starting A Beauty Brand For Beards

Rick Ross is a businessman, first and foremost. He’s got music, he’s got a couple Wingstop locations, and now, he’s starting his own beauty line centered completely around beards.

According to reports from The Cut, the rapper’s nine-piece RICH collection will be affordable, as the cost of the products will range between $12.99-$15.99 a pop. Ross is said to have designed this collection with men like himself in mind, and wants to offer a set of items that is most helpful in grooming facial hair efficiently.

RICH is going to be comprised of beard oil, shampoo, conditioner, hair and body wash, styling gel, shaving cream, aftershave balm, pomade, and styling wax. What Rozay really hopes will make this line different from all the others on the market is that each product will contain a hemp-seed, champagne and caviar extract oil. The Cut states that Ross chose the champagne extract for its anti-aging effect, caviar for moisture and anti-UV ray components, and hemp to soften and moisturize the facial hair.

A limited supply of the RICH collection will hit stores in May, before becoming nationally available in July at Sally Beauty Supply—both in-store and online. Looking forward to it, boss.