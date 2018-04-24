Oh No: Here’s What Happened When Fabolous and Emily Were Spotted Together At Coachella
Abuse is a mother***. Just a month after Fabolous was accused of punching out Emily’s teeth, and weeks after the video of him threatening her and her father surfaced, the two were allegedly spotted partying together at Coachella. Now, before you jump to conclusions, know this: them being together doesn’t really mean he DIDN’T abuse her. It doesn’t really mean anything about what allegedly happened between the two, actually.
Yet people are running with it. Take a look at the wildest and most passionate reactions to this crazy development.