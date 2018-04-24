Oh No: Here’s What Happened When Fabolous and Emily Were Spotted Together At Coachella

Fabolous And Emily Spotted At Coachella

Abuse is a mother***. Just a month after Fabolous was accused of punching out Emily’s teeth, and weeks after the video of him threatening her and her father surfaced, the two were allegedly spotted partying together at Coachella. Now, before you jump to conclusions, know this: them being together doesn’t really mean he DIDN’T abuse her. It doesn’t really mean anything about what allegedly happened between the two, actually.

For everyone who said they would boycott Fabolous’ music cause he beat Emily’s ass….. how y’all feel now that they were at Coachella together?🤔 — Steff (@shadesbysteff) April 23, 2018

Yet people are running with it. Take a look at the wildest and most passionate reactions to this crazy development.