BBQ Chicken: Paul George Got BUCKETS From Whole Foods Bag Boy Joe Ingles, NBA Twitter Goes Cry Emoji

Image via J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Paul George Twitter-Roasted Over Joe Ingles Performance

Paul George had a very long and arduous day at the office yesterday. The OKC Thunder played the Utah Jazz in game 4 of round 1 in the NBA playoffs.

Suffice to say, Paul didn’t do a good job of handling the belligerent offensive onslaught brought to him by THIS guy, Joe Ingles.

this man got Paul George

in the pressure cooker. pic.twitter.com/On9FLrue18 — Thotcaan (@Sergeveli13) April 24, 2018

It was ugly…

Joe Ingles vs. Paul George. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0BMxI3zcVd — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 24, 2018

…very ugly

paul george is not interested in whatever joe ingles is selling lol pic.twitter.com/L4hPHtRLJh — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 24, 2018

NBA Twitter COOKED “Playoff P”, though not as well as Joe Ingles, and the 280-character slander is rich and fulfilling. Flip it over to have a laugh or 10.