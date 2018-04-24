BBQ Chicken: Paul George Got BUCKETS From Whole Foods Bag Boy Joe Ingles, NBA Twitter Goes Cry Emoji
Paul George Twitter-Roasted Over Joe Ingles Performance
Paul George had a very long and arduous day at the office yesterday. The OKC Thunder played the Utah Jazz in game 4 of round 1 in the NBA playoffs.
Suffice to say, Paul didn’t do a good job of handling the belligerent offensive onslaught brought to him by THIS guy, Joe Ingles.
It was ugly…
…very ugly
NBA Twitter COOKED “Playoff P”, though not as well as Joe Ingles, and the 280-character slander is rich and fulfilling. Flip it over to have a laugh or 10.