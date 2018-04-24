XxxtentaShad: Bow Wow Releases Gloomy Album Track-List Then Makes Suicide Threats Online, Where Is Jermaine Dupri?

Bow Wow Continues To Talk Suicide On Twitter And In Music

Recently the internet hasn’t been getting the same boisterous, young veteran rap energy from Bow-Weezy, instead he’s been sharing morbid thoughts of suicide — but is he being for real?

Bow Wow released the track list to his project “Greenlight 6” last week with a handful of head scratching titles and then in the wee hours of last night, he made ANOTHER suicidal threat on twitter.

Feel like jumping off this balcony — Bow Wow (@smoss) April 24, 2018

The little big dog usually has Jermaine Dupri in his corner, as well as Da Brat, Diddy, Snoop Dogg…and those folks haven’t even flinched publicly to show they’ve reached out. Further more, Bow Wow’s album includes song titles like “Death (I Wanna Die)” and “My Ex Is A Piece Of Sh*t (F*ck You Bitch) Interlude.

At first I thought this was a very sad book but it’s the tracklist for Bow Wow’s new mixtape. pic.twitter.com/ic1WiKFJ1V — Steven (@bloggerstevenb) April 19, 2018

Confusing messages at best, but Fresh Azimiz fans are not taking Bow Wow’s’ self-harming announcements lightly.

Aye man, somebody check on Bow Wow for real. We joke but nobody actually wants to see him kill himself. — ĸayтranada’ѕ ѕтυnт doυвle (@BarkyBoogz) April 24, 2018

Bow wow is crying out for help. Someone please help him before it’s too late — WHITNEY (@WWWHIIITNEYYY) April 24, 2018

Do you think we should be worried? Get well soon Bow Wow.