Don’t Tell The Weekend: Bella Hadid Was Canoodling At Coachella With Kyle And Gave Up The Super Duper Digits
This chick definitely has a type! Bella Hadid has already been linked to The Weeknd and Drake and now sources are saying she may be moving on to rapper Kyle.
According to Page Six reports:
Said a spy at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party, where guests included Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, Justine Skye and Odell Beckham Jr.: “Bella was seen flirting and exchanging numbers with a young mystery partygoer, who turned out to be Kyle.”
Kyle’s debut album is coming out next month after he scored a hit with the tune “iSpy” featuring Lil Yachty.
He played Coachella with Chance the Rapper.
“He’s kind of an It guy in music right now,” said a source. “It for sure looked flirty. Bella was being very flirty that day . . . She was on a mission.”
Cardi B’s fiancé, Offset, was hanging in a cabana with Chance the Rapper, Post Malone and Beckham, and “was very much on his best behavior and kept his eyes to himself.”
Well kudos to Offset for being “good” and much luck to Kyle,
hopefully, he’ll smash before Abel has a chance to block.