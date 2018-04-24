Don’t Tell The Weekend: Bella Hadid Was Canoodling At Coachella With Kyle And Gave Up The Super Duper Digits

Bella Hadid Gave Her Number To Rapper Super Duper Kyle

This chick definitely has a type! Bella Hadid has already been linked to The Weeknd and Drake and now sources are saying she may be moving on to rapper Kyle.

According to Page Six reports:

Said a spy at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party, where guests included Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, Justine Skye and Odell Beckham Jr.: “Bella was seen flirting and exchanging numbers with a young mystery partygoer, who turned out to be Kyle.” Kyle’s debut album is coming out next month after he scored a hit with the tune “iSpy” featuring Lil Yachty. He played Coachella with Chance the Rapper. “He’s kind of an It guy in music right now,” said a source. “It for sure looked flirty. Bella was being very flirty that day . . . She was on a mission.” Cardi B’s fiancé, Offset, was hanging in a cabana with Chance the Rapper, Post Malone and Beckham, and “was very much on his best behavior and kept his eyes to himself.”