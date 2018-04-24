WTF: Colonizer Who Used AR-15 To Kill Four Minorities At Waffle House & Previously Breeched White House Security Gets Granted Bond

SMH: White Waffle House Murder Gets Granted Bond, Has History Of Breeching WH Security

A nude Travis Reinking walked into an Antioch, Tennessee Waffle House with an automatic weapon on Sunday claiming the lives of four young people (all minorities) and injuring others, and now he’s reportedly been granted a $2 Million bond. Head-scratching to say the LEAST.

BREAKING: @MNPDNashville has released Travis Reinking's mugshot. He is being held on a $2 million bond. pic.twitter.com/acohUu1Ti0 — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) April 23, 2018

He was taken alive yesterday, which was astounding in itself that police weren’t threatened by the armed mass killer. Travis Reinking, 29, has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide and his bond was set at $2 million according to ABC.

The alleged killer also has a criminal history for trying “meet the President”. In July of 2017 Reinking was arrested by the Secret Service for trespassing near the White House. CNN reports that after his arrest at the White House for trespassing and being in a restricted area, the FBI and the Secret Service coordinated with local law enforcement to investigate Reinking and take away his guns.

His four firearms were turned over to his father, who police say later gave all of them back to his son, including the rifle he’s accused of using to gun down his victims. SMH.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

As you can probably guess, this (alleged) killer being granted bond feels like a painful blow to the mourners of his minority victims, three of them young Black people.

A 2 million dollar bond? You have to be kidding that means he can be out with 10% of that paid which is $200,000, the right bondsmen and a decent house and cash as collateral this murderer could be out by the end of the week! He has a prior with the FBI also, no way in hell. — VOTE! (@darden216) April 24, 2018

