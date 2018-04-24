Nah, Plair, That’s My Diddy: Marvin Gaye’s Son Says Pops Never Smashed Marlon Brando To Smithereens

Image via Getty

Marvin Gaye III Refutes Claims Father Sexed Marlon Brando

We’re not sure exactly how he can speak about this with such conviction when clearly he wasn’t there, but Marvin Gaye III has come forward to declare his father innocent against Quincy Jones’ claim that the legendary singer was a power bottom.

According to this TMZ clip, Gaye III claims his father was a “ladies man” and “everyone loved him”, well, doesn’t “everyone” include Marlon Brando? Just sayin’…

Who do you believe?