Nah, Plair, That’s My Diddy: Marvin Gaye’s Son Says Pops Never Smashed Marlon Brando To Smithereens
- By Bossip Staff
Marvin Gaye III Refutes Claims Father Sexed Marlon Brando
We’re not sure exactly how he can speak about this with such conviction when clearly he wasn’t there, but Marvin Gaye III has come forward to declare his father innocent against Quincy Jones’ claim that the legendary singer was a power bottom.
According to this TMZ clip, Gaye III claims his father was a “ladies man” and “everyone loved him”, well, doesn’t “everyone” include Marlon Brando? Just sayin’…
Who do you believe?