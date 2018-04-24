Sizzling Meat Madness: Man Who Stole $1.2 Million Worth Of Fajitas Sentenced To 50 Years In Jail

¡Ay, caramba!

Texas Man Accused Of Stealing $1.2 Million Of Fajitas

A Texas man who just couldn’t help but scam his way into some sizzling meat madness had his day in court. As previously reported Gilberto Escamilla, a Juvenile Justice department worker in Cameron County, Texas, was busted for stealing over $1,251,578 worth of fajitas after a delivery he planned on pilfering was linked to him.

Not only that, police found that the steaming meat stealer was carrying on his illegal operation for 9 years. Now Gilberto’s been sentenced and things are looking grim.

AP reports that the Fifty-three-year-old plead guilty Friday to theft by a public servant and sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

The AP adds that his scam was uncovered when he “missed work for a medical appointment” and the 800-pound (360-kilogram) fajita delivery arrived at the juvenile center where he worked, which doesn’t serve fajitas.

50 years seems like a bit much for pilfering some Sazón seasoned meat, no?