Now Sink: Is It REALLY Okay To Blame Kim Kardashian For Kanye West’s Alt-Right Transformation?

Blaming Kim For Kanye

It was funny at first. Kanye is married to someone from a family that loves black men and attaching to their hips at any chance they can get. So naturally the jokes about the Sunken Place are sure to come. And there might have been something there, but not anymore. Kanye has gone full Trump support and alt-right activist and it’s pretty damn disgusting.

Save your trash "well, he married Kim" tweets about Kanye supporting Trump and racist, alt-right rhetoric. Kim campaigned for Hillary. No woman is responsible for that nigga's clownery. — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 21, 2018

Yet people are still blaming Kim K. Is that right? Is it fair? Or should we hold men accountable and stop finding women to blame? Check the debate and see for yourselves.