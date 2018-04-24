Some Sweet Black Love: “Ballers” Stars Dulé Hill And Jazmyn Simon Say “I Do”

Dule Hill And Jazmyn Simon Are Married

Congratulation are in order for this beautiful black couple. Dule Hill and Jazmyn Simon revealed they exchanged “I Do’s” this weekend.

“If I could speak all of the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon,” Hill captioned an Instagram.

Jazmyn posted the same photo on her page as well.

People shared the story of how the couple came to be, by republishing an excerpt from an August interview where Simon talked about their early interaction:

“So madly in love with him,” she told Home & Family. “I met Dulé at lunch. I was supposed to be in Miami for two days to shoot the Ballers pilot, and my two days turned into two weeks because I was at the end of the second day and my scene got bumped.” “I packed two days worth of clothes, and I was there for two weeks, and one day I was so bored towards the end of the two weeks and I went to lunch, I called and said, ‘Can someone pick me up for lunch on set?’ So they come and pick me up. And Dulé had just traveled in for that one day because he was doing a play on Broadway called After Midnight, so he was only off on this Monday. And so he came and I went to set and I saw him, just me and him at the end of the table, and I was like, ‘Oh, I know you. You’re Dulé!’ And I went, and we exchanged numbers, and the rest is history.”

Damn… If only it was that easy for all of us.

