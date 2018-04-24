Jesus Take The Wheel: Toronto Van Attack Terrorist Kills 10 Injures 15, Allegedly Because Women Won’t Sex Him

Image via Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Terrorist Thought To Have Attacked Over Women Issues

A toxically masculine coward with a dry d**k is a VERY dangerous thing apparently.

According to DailyMail, the man behind the wheel of a van who plowed into dozens of people in Toronto is thought to have done so because he could get any trim, box, kitty, punanny, skins, tail or a$$. Women just weren’t feeling him. He even described himself as an “incel” in his social media posts, a term referring to men who are involuntarily celibate due to lack of sex.

In addition to his lady troubles, 25-year-old Alek Minassian was said to be fixated on 2014 Santa Barbara shooter Elliot Rodger on Facebook.

“The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!” “All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!’ he continued.”

Elliot was also a sexless coward who took his anger out on innocent, sexually-active people.

After multiple pedestrians plowed down on Toronto sidewalk, driver gets out holding what appears to be a gun. Police arrest him. No shots fired. pic.twitter.com/xWHeylS1d8 — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) April 23, 2018

Minassian also appeared to want the police to kill him as he goaded them by brandishing an gun-looking object and screaming at officers: “Kill me!”

Now, we all know good-and-damn well what would have happened if this terrorist driver was an African-American here in the shady azz U.S. of A. However, according to BBC:

“Research has shown that Canadian police are reluctant users of deadly force,” says Rick Parent, a criminologist at Simon Fraser University in Canada’s British Columbia. “An analysis of police shooting data over many years revealed, that in comparison to their American counterparts, Canadian police officers discharge their firearms far less, per capita that US police. However, like American police officers they take many risks in protecting the public.”

Maybe we SHOULD move to Canada like we said we would if Trump got elected…