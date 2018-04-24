IG Rejection: Jess Hilarious Says Brazilian Butt-Hurt Nicki Minaj Is Cardi BITTER & Lil Kim SCORNED For Unfollowing Her

Jess Hilarious Blasts Nicki Minaj And Her Barbz For Being Bitter

What’s going on in Nicki Minaj’s world? First she cried over the making of Motor Sport, now she’s being cut throat on social media. Comedian Jess Hilarious, who usually comments on Black pop culture in her “Jess With The Mess” takes, says Nicki is BITTER and DEPRESSED for hitting the unfollow button after she made a Motor Sport joke.

She told Nicki’s Barbz that they were delusional, like their plastic Queen is.

Jess’ joke probably DID sting Nicki, who got emotional that Cardi B supposedly didn’t sing her praises after recording Motor Sport. Jess made a clever joke about Nicki’s original lyrics referring to Cardi as her “quarterback’ and points out that when Nicki was Lil Kim’s QB, she sh*tted on her!

Here it is.

Ouch!!! We see why Nicki was probably upset. As always, her Barbz are attacking Jess with pink emojis and dragging her horrible wigs online. Hit the flip to see the vicious Barbz’ unkind words about the messy comedian.