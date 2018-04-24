#LHHH’s Masika Petty Wappily Shades College Educated Women Who ‘Try To Be Like Her’ & JuJu Jumps In
Masika Kalysha Blasted Over College Degree Tweet, JuJu Comments
“Love & Hip Hollywood’s” Masika Kaylsha is catching a “degrees turned into dustpans” style whooping from college-educated women who feel attacked by one of her tweets.
The reality star recently went head to head with women who “wasted their parent’s money” on degrees just to “TRY to do what her college dropout a**” is doing.
The tweets caused a Petty Wap war between her and women who felt singled out by the tweet from the reality star/mother of Fetty Wap’s child…
but Masika’s STILL standing behind her words.
Not only that, fellow Love & Hip Hop star JuJu ALSO commented on what Masika said.
JuJu, our favorite multiple degrees having chocolate Cuban was dragged into this messy Masika comment madness by a fan. If you can remember JuJu just got her masters, so a fan wondered if maybe Masika was subtly shading her.
“To shade me .. you have to @ me,” said JuJu. “I stated my opinion respectfully, like everyone else .. I don’t do subs, you know that… & Degreed and all.. I am not ‘The One’ so I seriously doubt it.”
So this Bossip and we’re all about fairness, right? (Not really, but keep reading)
We looked into Masika’s businesses since she says she’s “booked and busy” and she does have her Khari Barbie Beauty line that includes hair products and cosmetics.
Not only that, Masika previously said she has FOUR businesses and a retirement fund.
Do YOU think this validates her point that heavily degreed dames wish they could do what she does?
Masika told a commenter to use her “degree as a dustpan.”
Masika is emphasizing that she was talking about women who use their PARENT’S MONEY to pay for college.
She’s also clapping back at people downplaying her as just one of Fetty Wap’s baby’s mothers.