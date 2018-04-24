LHHH’s Masika Petty Wappily Shades College Educated Women Who ‘Try To Be Like Her’ & JuJu Jumps In

You sure?

Masika Kalysha Blasted Over College Degree Tweet, JuJu Comments

“Love & Hip Hollywood’s” Masika Kaylsha is catching a “degrees turned into dustpans” style whooping from college-educated women who feel attacked by one of her tweets.

The reality star recently went head to head with women who “wasted their parent’s money” on degrees just to “TRY to do what her college dropout a**” is doing.

“Ladies” (I use that word very lightly) stop bragging about your college degree that you’re not using. Being dumb enough to waste mommy & daddy’s money to sit through 4 years or more of college just to (try to) do what my college drop out ass is doing… is NOT brag worthy. Idiot — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) April 22, 2018

Sis you a drop out too 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) April 22, 2018

Hmmmm. Try to do what you’re doing in what way, sis?

The tweets caused a Petty Wap war between her and women who felt singled out by the tweet from the reality star/mother of Fetty Wap’s child…

And to think I used to love you.. some of us don’t use mom and dads money. Some of us bust our ass to put ourselves through college with our own money. Don’t let fame get to you like that. Make sure you remeber this tweet if god forbid you need a first responder. Stay humble. 🙄 — Payge Flewelling (@PaygeFlewelling) April 22, 2018

Wow 😦 you put urself through college but still can’t read 🤭 idk wtf u were responding but try again. Go bk are read that slllloowwwwllyyyy. Y’all so mad on a Sunday. Lawrd tuck that anger in let the hurt go. https://t.co/SMTF6Js0gJ — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) April 22, 2018

but Masika’s STILL standing behind her words.

Not only that, fellow Love & Hip Hop star JuJu ALSO commented on what Masika said.

Hit the flip for that.