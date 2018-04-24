Pure Comedy: Watch The World Judge Diminutive Dirty Dog Kevin Hart In J. Cole’s “Kevin’s Heart” [Video]

Image via Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kevin Hart Stars In J. Cole “Kevin’s Heart” Video

J. Cole‘s new album KOD is estimated to sell 400,000 copies in it’s first week of sales and streams. One of the standout tracks that had the computers ‘putin was the nominal cheaters serenade “Kevin’s Heart”.

Today, light-skinned Jermaine released a video to accompany the song. It’s funny as hell.

Well played. This doesn’t absolve Kev of that bulls#!t he said about dark-skinned women.