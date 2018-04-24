Soul Stone: Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright & Danai Guirira Attend The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Jen Lowery / Splash News

In Wakanda Forever news…

“Avengers: Infinity War” Premiere Photos

We’re unsure if the Soul Stone is hidden in Wakanda, but we’re 100% positive that the cast of “Black Panther” dominated a recent red carpet appearance for their new movie.

The beautiful melanin magic makers of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” stormed Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater Monday for their highly anticipated premiere.

Angela Bassett a.k.a. King T’Challa’s mother Queen Ramonda posed with her hubby Courtney B. Vance while rocking a natural hairstyle.

AdMedia / Splash News

Letitia Wright a.k.a T’Challa’s sister Shuri looked intergalactic in a cosmic-colored suit…

AdMedia / Splash News

and Danai Guirira a.k.a. Okoye shut the carpet down in a regal red gown.

PictureLux / Splash News

Other attendees included (of course) Chadwick “King T’Challa” Boseman…

London Entertainment/Splash News

Samuel L. Jackson…

PictureLux / Splash News

and Winston Duke a.k.a. M’Baku.

AdMedia / Splash News

Are you going to see Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinty War”???

AdMedia / Splash News

AdMedia / Splash News

AdMedia / Splash News

AdMedia / Splash News

AdMedia / Splash News

PictureLux / Splash News

    Continue Slideshow

    PictureLux / Splash News

    London Entertainment/Splash News

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Black Girl Magic, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus