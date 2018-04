(Houston PD)

Tiffany McKnight had a 9-yr-old son and was working 2 jobs to support the boy while attending college to be a pharmacist. Remedial Dondrick Flagg asked to use Tiffany’s cellphone while she was facetiming her sister, so she told him “no, I’m on an important call. You can use my house phone.” Flagg then shot Tiffany and killed her.