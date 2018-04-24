Make It Last Forever? Derek Fisher Takes A Geriatric Knee And Asks Gloria Govan To Marry Him

Image via JC Olivera/Getty Images for Regard Magazine

Derek Fisher Proposes To Gloria Govan

Welp, after the child-traumatizing fist fights, shady interviews and passive aggressive social media pettiness with Matt Barnes, Derek Fisher and Gloria have finally found freedom from their oppressor.

According to TMZ, Derek took a knee and popped the big question to Gloria back on April 7 during a surprise family get-together at their home.

Both Derek and Gloria’s children were present as well as her nephew.

The surprise came after Derek had friends take Gloria out for the day while they decorated the house.

Peep the plot twist though, Matt Barnes isn’t salty about any of this. At least that what he told TMZ:

“I have two beautiful boys from my ex we are both focussing on co-parenting & providing the best atmosphere & childhood for them,” Barnes said … “They love him, so I love it. “Despite not seeing eye to eye initially w Derek he & I are on the same page & communicate weekly about Isaiah and Carter.” “With that being said congrats on the engagement!”

See that, boys and girls. Growth.

Congrats to the happy couple.