Wakinda Fed Up: Di Bleck Pentha Just Wants To Go Home & These Memes Are Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
Di Bleck Pentha Is TIYAD & Sparked Hilarious Memes

After a seemingly never-ending Black Panther promo tour, rising superstar Chadwick Boseman just wants to go home, maybe play with his dog and watch Netflix based on his appearance at the star-studded Avengers: Infinity War premiere where he appeared TIYAD of it all and sparked a hilarious meme wave across Twitter.

Peep the latest hilarious Bleck Pentha meme wave on the flip.

    Feature photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney

