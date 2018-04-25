Wakinda Fed Up: Di Bleck Pentha Just Wants To Go Home & These Memes Are Hilarious
- By Bossip Staff
Di Bleck Pentha Is TIYAD & Sparked Hilarious Memes
After a seemingly never-ending Black Panther promo tour, rising superstar Chadwick Boseman just wants to go home, maybe play with his dog and watch Netflix based on his appearance at the star-studded Avengers: Infinity War premiere where he appeared TIYAD of it all and sparked a hilarious meme wave across Twitter.
Peep the latest hilarious Bleck Pentha meme wave on the flip.
Feature photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney