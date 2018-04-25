Wakinda Fed Up: Di Bleck Pentha Just Wants To Go Home & These Memes Are Hilarious

“T’challa this, T’challa that. Nobody ever wanna hear about Chadwick” pic.twitter.com/lxhHw5udlG — Ol'Man Banter (@luvuyo_maseko) April 24, 2018

Di Bleck Pentha Is TIYAD & Sparked Hilarious Memes

After a seemingly never-ending Black Panther promo tour, rising superstar Chadwick Boseman just wants to go home, maybe play with his dog and watch Netflix based on his appearance at the star-studded Avengers: Infinity War premiere where he appeared TIYAD of it all and sparked a hilarious meme wave across Twitter.

When I start a job vs when I’ve been working there for a couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/3yUhSeyeHw — I miss the old kanye (@dale_fromcali) April 24, 2018

Peep the latest hilarious Bleck Pentha meme wave on the flip.