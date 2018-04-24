Gabrielle Union Speaks On ‘Breaking In’ & Explains Revealing Her Multiple Miscarriages

Gabrielle Union Talks “Breaking In” Movie, Dwyane Wade, Miscarriages

Gabrielle Union is talking her Will Packer thriller that’s hitting theaters this May.

The multifaceted actress who’s set to receive the CinemaCon® Breakthrough Producer of the Year award recently stopped by “Middays with Jazzy McBee” on Streetz945atl alongside Will Packer to talk their new film about a mother who takes desperate measures to break into her house and save her children.

Additionally, @jazzymcbee asked Gabby about the myth that NBA players don’t have sex with their spouses during the playoffs…

“I don’t know what rule that is, I think that’s an old wise tale. I don’t know anybody who subscribes to that.”

and asked Gabby about speaking candidly on her journey to motherhood. As previously reported Gabby she shared that she’s had 8 or 9 miscarriages in her book “We’re Gonna Need More Wine.”

“It’s something that affects so many families, it affects our communities and there are so many women suffering in silence,” said Gabby. There’s so much shame and guilt about miscarriages. If there’s anything that I can say, ‘It’s not you.'”

Will YOU be seeing “Breaking In” when it hits theaters May 11???