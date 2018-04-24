Like Clockwork: Kim K Tried To Announce Her Fragrance Line RIGHT After Rihanna Announced Her Lingerie Line And The Jig Is Up
- By Bossip Staff
Kim K Getting Dragged By The Navy
Is it our (and the rest of the internet’s imaginations) that whenever a black woman of prominence – Beyonce, Rihanna, Cardi B, or someone like that – shines, Kim Kardashian follows right along with a nude pic or some sort of attention slore-y act? For people who ascribe to that belief, they have a newfound justification. Because as soon as Rihanna announced her lingerie line, Kim K put half her vag on blast to announce her perfume. Seriously?
Twitter and the navy came for her headpiece. Crazy. Take a look at the slander and receipts.