HOLD UP, WAIT A MINUTE! The Bol Meek Mill To Be Freed From His Oppressor Today!

Meek Mill Is Free

Meek Mill‘s judge was a drawin’, but the devil is a lie and Genece Brinkley ain’t nothin’ but his minion.

According to TMZ Meek is set to be released “in hours”, but sources within our iOne family confirm that Meek is already back on the streets! The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania overruled that 2-4 year prison sentence BS that janky azz Brinkley tried to kick late last year.

Meek has already released a statement:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.” “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.” “To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

The Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin went to pick up Meek personally

Wonder if we’ll see him at the game tonight?

Welcome home, bol! It goes without saying that there are a LOT of people happy for Meek. Flip the page to peep the reactions.