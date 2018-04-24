Kool Moe D, Killer Mike, David Banner, And More Celebrate Rap Legend At Atlanta Screening of Netflix Movie ‘Roxanne Roxanne

Last week, I am OTHER and Netflix partnered for a private screening of the original Netflix film, Roxanne Roxanne, in Atlanta. Held at the city’s premier members-only club, The Gathering Spot, Hip Hop’s finest MC’s, execs and industry affiliates came out to support one of Hip Hop’s legends, Roxanne Shanté. Acclaimed music executive and Hip Hop historian, Chaka Zulu, welcomed guests to their seats to the private screening and began the show.

Immediately following the screening, Chaka welcomed Roxanne Shanté, debut actress, Chanté Adams, Producer & Chief Creator Director for I am OTHER, MiMi Valdes, and Grammy Award-Winning Executive and Head of Music for I am OTHER , Kawan “KP” Prather, to the stage. The group conducted an intellectual conversation about the film, Roxanne’s life and journey as well as the impact she left on the music scene, today.

After the panel discussion, guests were invited to the after party in The Gathering Spot, where Martell Cognac powered movie-inspired cocktails all evening such as the crowd favorite, ‘Roxanne’s Revenge’. DJ A&R kicked off the after party spinning classic Hip Hop records and KP The Great (Kawan Prather) controlled the music the remainder of the night fusing songs from Roxanne Shanté, classic ATL records and today’s hits. As a special surprise, Atlanta’s leading dance studio, Dance 411, performed a tribute dance routine to one of Roxanne’s hit singles “Have A Nice Day”, that had everyone in awe. ‘Roxanne Roxanne’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, go check it out!