Thicc And Talented Tammy Rivera Celebrates ‘Fate’ EP Release With Waka Flocka, Deb Antney, Rico Love And More
Tammy Rivera Celebrates Release Of First EP ‘Fate’
Tammy Rivera dropped her new EP ‘Fate’ Monday and wasted no time getting to the celebrations… The beautiful and talented tv star was joined by her hubby Waka Flocka, executive producer Rico Love, daughter Charlie, mom-in-law Deb Antney and more.
Marlo Hampton was also in the building.
Charlie sums up the way I’m feeling right now!! #Fate is still bold number 1 on ITunes And number 8 in all genres!! THANKS TO YOU GUYS!!!! Thank to EVERYONE who came out to celebrate And support me last night! Special thank to @dazzlemeparties your establishment and staff out did themselves!!! It was beautiful and everything was perfect! Thank you to ALL THE MEDIA that showed up and @eyelash_vizion. Thank you @iamricolove for flying from Miami to share this night Thank you THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!💝
Tammy’s daughter Charlie turned all the way up
#Exclusive During her #Fate EP release party @charliesangelll spoke on misconceptions about her as a reality star turned artist. According to Tammy, #CardiB has already proven that you can’t judge people based on “who you think they are.” Tammy also spoke on working with #Fate executive producer Rico Love who she calls a “genius.” #Fate is available on all streaming platforms, will you be listening? #TammyRivera
Bossip got an exclusive with Tammy!
Check out more photos below:
Hit the flip for the recap video and to find out how Tammy’s project has been doing on the charts
Words can’t describe my feelings right now!! On God Only in my dreams I seen myself here #FATE couldn’t have been a more appropriate name for this EP! To God be ALL THE GLORY!! Special thanks to my supportive amazing husband @iamricolove @_shawnareed_ @cavemanpromo_ @sean_pen @theexclusives @noisettejean @nilsonmartinez @badbodykiesha @iamrahmirk @nine.twenty.six @monabeyondblessed MY FUCKING TEAM IS AMAZING!!!! #Bsm
Tammy celebrated her EP’s position on iTunes chart
She also promoted the project on Spotify
Executive Producer Rico Love made a video
Cardi B showed love