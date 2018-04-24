Thicc And Talented Tammy Rivera Celebrates ‘Fate’ EP Release With Waka Flocka, Deb Antney, Rico Love And More

Tammy Rivera Celebrates Release Of First EP ‘Fate’

Tammy Rivera dropped her new EP ‘Fate’ Monday and wasted no time getting to the celebrations… The beautiful and talented tv star was joined by her hubby Waka Flocka, executive producer Rico Love, daughter Charlie, mom-in-law Deb Antney and more.

Marlo Hampton was also in the building.

Tammy’s daughter Charlie turned all the way up

Bossip got an exclusive with Tammy!

Check out more photos below:

Hit the flip for the recap video and to find out how Tammy’s project has been doing on the charts