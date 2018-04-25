Exclusive: Nelly’s Rape Accuser Said Alleged Assault Ruined Her Life

Monique Greene Sued Nelly For Raping Her In 2017; Rapper Denies Woman’s Claims

The young woman who is suing Nelly for raping her after a concert last year said the incident and the rapper’s attempts to smear her have cost her a job and her reputation.

Monique Greene said in court papers that she’s been effectively fired from her job as a nightclub hostess and the subject of ridicule and abuse – which she said stemmed from Nelly’s campaign of harassment, intimidation and smear tactics against her, BOSSIP has learned.

Greene, who was 21-years-old at the time she said Nelly raped her, said in court papers that she has been on the receiving end of harassment on the phone and in person that began when she came home from the hospital after the alleged rape, according to documents obtained by BOSSIP.

She said that one of the owners of her nightclub began telling everyone that she was the woman who went home with Nelly, and one night a few weeks later, security barred her from entering the Xtadium nightclub, in front of her group of friends, which included a Seattle Seahawks player. Greene said she believes that the club owners were persuaded to keep her out because of Nelly’s lies about her.

Greene also said that after her employer found out about the alleged assault, the employer wrote on the nightclub’s Facebook page that it never happened, and in response to Nelly’s campaign against her, cut Greene’s work hours from weekends, effectively forcing her to resign.

“This was not just humiliating, but it directly impacted her ability to support herself,” Greene’s lawyer wrote in new docs obtained by BOSSIP.

Greene made the revelations in new court documents asking the court to toss Nelly’s motion to dismiss Greene’s suit for defamation, emotional distress/outrage, witness intimidation and requests for injunctive relief. Greene argued that Nelly’s conduct after the alleged rape – like telling the press she was a “liar” and her suit an “attempted money grab” – was an attempt to intimidate and threaten her when she was at her most vulnerable while ruining her reputation.

Earlier this week, we exclusively revealed that a Washington state judge has ordered Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson to be deposed as part of Greene’s civil rape case against the St. Louis rapper.

A judge has yet to rule on Nelly’s motion.