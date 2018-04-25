Newly Free Meek Mill Strolls Into The 76ers Game All Smiles And Feeling Good AF [Video]

Meek Mill Attends 76ers Game As A Free Man

If you haven’t heard by now, Meek Mill is finally a free man and able to roam the streets of his beloved hometown once again.

Meek’s first order of free business? A Sixers game, of course.

Philly sports reporter John Clark spotted the rapper greeting fans as he geared up to sit courtside at the playoff game against the Heat.

And once he was inside, Meek was able to ring the Philly Bell to kick off the game:

Welp, Meek is finally home! We’re wondering what this new music will sound like now that he’s free to write and record once again…

Getty/ATL Pics/Twitter/Youtube