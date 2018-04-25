Chrissy Teigen Says She Is Sick And Damn Tired Of Her Name Getting Dragged Into RHOA Stranger Danger Azz Drama

Chrissy Teigen Backs Out Of RHOA Drama

Chrissy Teigen isn’t exactly sure why she’s somewhat of a plot point when it comes to the RHOA Reunion antics this season.

If you’ll recall, Kim Zolciak-Biermann tweeted “who does Brielle have to blow to get John Legend tickets?” at Chrissy and John sometime last year…which snowballed into an argument between Kenya and Kim at NeNe’s house early season 10 about who can and cannot insinuate that Kim’s grown daughter is a ho. Or something.

Either way, fast forward to Sunday’s Part 3 of the Reunion, and Kim made a point to emphasize that she and Chrissy Teigen are actually friends in real life who text back and forth, so she got the tacky joke.

Well, NeNe (and the rest of the couch) weren’t exactly buying it. And apparently, neither was Chrissy. After peeping this tweet from NeNe Leakes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s “friends” Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy over the weekend…

@chrissyteigen @khloekardashian I hope you girls are watching RHOA Reunion TONIGHT at 8pm. If this is the character of your friends, i wouldn’t want 1 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 23, 2018

…Chrissy had some things to say about her own “friendship status” with Kim, and make it clear that she definitely has no dog in the reunion fight that ensued on Sunday night.

Ok im done with this. I’ve talked to kim as much as I’ve talked to nene. As a fan. I love the show. As much as I love the show, I’m not on it for a reason, please remove me from this narrative. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2018

I don’t do teams. Especially when I haven’t spent any quality time with either person and don’t genuinely know the people. I am a fan and a viewer and y’all can keep this mess to yourselves please 🤣 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2018

Mind you, Chrissy isn’t saying she don’t eff with the ladies for any reason…just that she doesn’t know either one of them like that for them to be tossing her name around like they’re bestie boo’s (*cough*Kim*cough*)

For the record, any interaction I’ve had with kim or nene has been delightful. And hilarious. All the housewives, really. There was only one vanderpumper that needed a good push back down to earth — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2018

Last thing, just to get back to the beginning of this, I did not give two shits about the tweet about tickets and brielle. I took it as an obvious joke (whether it offended you or not) and we really let it go way further than necessary. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2018

Would have gave nene tickets too but apparently the music ain’t that good and she didn’t ask. Lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2018

WELP. Chrissy may keep a little more distance from these reality women in the future if her name’s going to be coming up in their on-air spats.

Getty