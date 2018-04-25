Chrissy Teigen Says She Is Sick And Damn Tired Of Her Name Getting Dragged Into RHOA Stranger Danger Azz Drama
Chrissy Teigen isn’t exactly sure why she’s somewhat of a plot point when it comes to the RHOA Reunion antics this season.
If you’ll recall, Kim Zolciak-Biermann tweeted “who does Brielle have to blow to get John Legend tickets?” at Chrissy and John sometime last year…which snowballed into an argument between Kenya and Kim at NeNe’s house early season 10 about who can and cannot insinuate that Kim’s grown daughter is a ho. Or something.
Either way, fast forward to Sunday’s Part 3 of the Reunion, and Kim made a point to emphasize that she and Chrissy Teigen are actually friends in real life who text back and forth, so she got the tacky joke.
Well, NeNe (and the rest of the couch) weren’t exactly buying it. And apparently, neither was Chrissy. After peeping this tweet from NeNe Leakes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s “friends” Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy over the weekend…
…Chrissy had some things to say about her own “friendship status” with Kim, and make it clear that she definitely has no dog in the reunion fight that ensued on Sunday night.
Mind you, Chrissy isn’t saying she don’t eff with the ladies for any reason…just that she doesn’t know either one of them like that for them to be tossing her name around like they’re bestie boo’s (*cough*Kim*cough*)
WELP. Chrissy may keep a little more distance from these reality women in the future if her name’s going to be coming up in their on-air spats.
