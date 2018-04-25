Here Is What Petty Twitter Is Saying About Nicki Minaj Now That Meek Mill Is Free
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14
❯
❮
Will Meek And Nicki Get Back Together?
Well you knew this would happen, right? Meek Mill is a free man, finally. And his freedom gave America a chance to rejoice. But messy and petty Twitter had some thoughts of their own. They wanted to know one thing: does this mean Nicki wants that old thing back?
Probably not, but the internet can speculate, right? Right. It’s what we do best!
Take a look at the amateur matchmakers trying their best to rekindle flames and the Barbz who want none of it.