“Blacks For Trump” Yeezy Is Having Explosive Fights With Kris Jenner And Kimmy Can’t Control His Alt-Right Extraness

Kanye West Clashes With The Kardashian Clan

Kanye has been rubbing a lot of folks the wrong way in the last few days with his expressed admiration for MAGA-centric pundits’ viewpoints and general lack of understanding or concern for how non-Calabassas-dwelling Black folks live every day.

While most of us believe that Kanye is buried too far under augmented Kardashian azz to see the light, apparently ‘Ye isn’t TOO deep down in the sunken place with the reality fam, as sources report that he’s not trying to hear it out of ANY of them.

‘Ye has suddenly been cutting off close members of his team, including longtime manager Scooter Braun. In the process, he’s reportedly been having intense fights with Kris Jenner over her advice and input on the situation. As a source close to the action shared with People Magazine:

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too. Everyone is really, really worried.”

And when it comes to wifey Kim…he’s basically ignoring all her attempts to steer him in a different direction. He believes he’s much smarter than her, so even her input and advice is 100% unnecessary.

“Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled. She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working. He genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing.”

It seems everyone in his inner circle, family included, feels that he’s acting very erratically and is starting to get more concerned for his well-being.

We’re really hoping Kanye isn’t on the edge of an incident like he had back in 2016…

Getty