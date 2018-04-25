Keep It Pushin: Suge Knight’s Murder Trial Finally Has An Official Start Date

Suge Knight’s Murder Trial Is Moving Forward

Following countless delays, Death Row Records co-founder and CEO Suge Knight’s murder trial officially has a start date.

Back in March, Suge had his 15th defense lawyer Dominique Banos released from the case due to a conflict of interest, which lead many to believe that the trial would continue in its path of constant delays.

On Tuesday, however, the New York Daily News reported that September 24 has been chosen as the “go date” for jury selection. Also announced was court-appointed lawyer Albert DeBlanc Jr. leading Knight’s defense.

The former record exec is pleading not guilty after being charged with both murder and attempted murder after in event from 2015. Knight allegedly struck Terry Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan with his truck in the parking lot of a Compton restaurant, with Caster later dying from his injuries. According to reports from the L.A. Times, the incident took place after a dispute on the movie set for Straight Outta Compton.