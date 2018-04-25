So Sad: Body Of Missing Virginia Toddler Discovered In A Suitcase 8 Months After Disappearance

Missing 2-Year-Old Identified As Toddler Found In Suitcase

The body of a missing Virginia toddler was recently discovered in a suitcase in New Jersey roughly 8 months after the little girl’s disappearance.

2-year-old Te’Myah Plummer and her father Travis L. Plummer were reported missing in August 2017—but Richmond Police went on record as saying that they did not believe the two were in danger. Authorities officially issued a missing persons alert for the two last month, WTVR reported.

According to reports from WABC, the father and daughter were initially believed to have relocated to either North Carolina or New Jersey.

The little girl’s body was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a suitcase along the PATH train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 11. Authorities believe the toddler had been dead for several days before her body was found and according to WNBC, there were no signs of trauma on the young girl. Authorities identified her remains this week.

Richmond Police are still looking for the girl’s father, Travis Plummer.