Flourishing Feline Funds: Halle Berry Has No Regrets Over ‘Catwoman’ Because She Got A “Sh*tload” Of Money”

Halle Berry Doesn’t Regret Starring In Catwoman

The 2004 Catwoman movie is considered by most to be a low point in Halle Berry’s career.

The film had a $100 million budget, and was initially intended to explore the DC universe from a different perspective. What ended up happening, though, is that the movie tanked pretty hard and left Berry with terrible reviews and a Razzie Award for Worst Actress. A writer for the movie even came out recently to say that those who made the movie think it’s awful, too.

It’s safe to say there’s really no positives looking back on the hated film, unless you’re Halle Berry. According to E! News, Berry has no regrets on her decision to go through with Catwoman, even after her friends warned her it was going to be a complete disaster all around.

“While it ’failed’ to most people, it wasn’t a failure for me,” Berry commented at the 2018 Matrix Awards. “Because guess what? I met so many interesting people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise, I got to learn two forms of martial arts and I got to learn what not to do, and learning what not to do is as important as learning what to do.” And even more importantly for her career and life in general, she continues on to say, “I got a shitload of money that change my life.”

Every actor in the industry has some films they aren’t exactly proud of on their resume, but if you’re going to do something that gets bad reviews, you might as well get extra paid.