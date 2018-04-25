Like Mother, Like Daughter? Alfre Woodard Plays Cookie’s Mom On “EMPIRE”[VIDEO]

Alfre Woodard and Taraji P. Henson are teaming up as an mother-daughter power-duo this week on ‘Empire.’ The 18-time Emmy Nominated Actress will play Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) mom. In the episode, ‘False Face,’ Cookie, recalls her complex relationship with her mother while she continues her search for her friend’s orphaned daughter.

Here’s more on th eepisode:

Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Thirsty (Andre Royo) try to quash Eddie’s (guest star Forest Whitaker) takeover by confronting him with legal papers. Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) recalls her complex relationship with her mother (guest star Alfre Woodard), while she continues her search for her friend’s orphaned daughter. Meanwhile, Andre (Trai Byers) flounders, Hakeem (Bryshere “Yazz” Gray) anxiously prepares a release strategy for his 20 for 20 single and Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Tory (Rumer Willis) try to find a new team to produce their own first non-Empire single in the all-new “False Face” episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

OFFICIAL “EMPIRE” SOCIAL INFORMATION:

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/EmpireFOX

INSTAGRAM: @EmpireFOX

TWITTER: @EmpireFOX

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: #Empire